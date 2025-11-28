FBI seizes over 640 kilos of drugs in Ohio city

CLEVELAND — FBI Cleveland announced they seized over 640 kilos of drugs and made almost 300 arrests with their Homeland Security Task Force.

The task force’s purpose is to eliminate the presence of criminal cartels, foreign gangs, and transactional criminal organizations operating across northern Ohio, according to our CBS news affiliate WOIO.

Between Feb. 1 and Nov. 20, the Homeland Security task force and FBI Cleveland reported 297 arrests, 241 weapons recovered, and 467 search warrants served.

The 640 kilos of drugs that were seized included:

210.60 kilos of cocaine

0.80 kilos of crack

12.82 kilos of fentanyl

1.48 kilos of heroin

417.90 kilos of meth

The initiative of the task force focuses on violations that include drug trafficking, money laundering, weapons trafficking, human trafficking, undocumented immigrant smuggling, homicide, extortion, kidnapping, and other transactional organized crime.

In a release from the FBI Cleveland, Special Agent in Charge Greg Nelson said, "Through interagency collaboration and by surging resources, the FBI and HSI are focused on protecting the homeland and ensuring the safety and security of everyone in our communities is shielded from violent criminals."

The FBI Cleveland, and Homeland Security also partnered with other agencies such as the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives agency, the U.S Marshals Service, the Internal Revenue Service- Criminal Investigation, and more.

