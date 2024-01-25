FBI raids 3 homes in Montgomery County; 2 men arrested

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The FBI raided three homes in Montgomery County with search warrants Thursday morning.

Law enforcement showed up at addresses in Union, Englewood, and Centerville.

Court documents show the pre-dawn raids are part of a federal drug investigation.

The FBI said Chase Crump lives at a home on Topsfield Circle in Union and has been distributing meth.

In a criminal complaint, the FBI said an undercover officer bought $33 hundred worth of the drug from Crump earlier this month in Miami Township.

After the buy, the feds wrote they followed Crump back to an apartment at the Steeplechase Complex in Centerville, to a unit they believe he was using to store and help distribute the drugs.

The FBI said the unit is registered in the name of a fake business, which they say is a common tactic used by drug traffickers.

When they raided that unit Thursday morning, the FBI says they arrested Crump’s younger brother, Colin, after he jumped out of a second-story window at the complex.

In court documents, agents wrote they found a little more than a pound of a substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl, and believed Colin was there to guard what was inside.

The FBI also went to the Crumps’ parents’ house in Englewood where they wrote in court documents they found drugs and a gun.

The parents told the FBI the gun wasn’t theirs, but said the brothers had access to the house.

News Center 7′s John Bedell was the only one in the courtroom as two suspects went before a judge for the first time.

The Crump brothers are now in jail and facing charges of distribution of controlled substances and maintaining drug-involved premises.

They could face anywhere from 20 to 40 years in federal prison if they are convicted as charged.

In all the time Phil Mary has lived in Union, he said he’s never seen anything like what happened on his block Thursday morning.

“Not up in this neighborhood,” Mary said.

Another neighbor agreed.

“It’s a quiet neighborhood. Except for today,” Larry Edwards said.

