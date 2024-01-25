17-year-old charged with murder after deadly shooting near elementary school

COVINGTON, KY — A teenager is facing murder charges following a deadly shooting near an elementary school on Tuesday.

Covington Police have charged a 17-year-old with murder following a shooting that killed a 14-year-old near an elementary school in Covington, Kentucky, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The coroner’s office said Amani Smith, 14, died at UC Medical Center. A second teen, identified as Smith’s girlfriend, was taken to the hospital. Her condition has been updated.

“I heard a boom, which I thought was maybe a car wreck or something like that,” said Holly Releford. “So, I rushed out, come out, I see the boy laying on the ground. He was gasping for air.”

The school went on lockdown for two hours, WCPO said.

The shooting may have stemmed from an argument, the victim’s family told police.





