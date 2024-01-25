‘He was just ecstatic;’ Police buy toys for 4-year-old boy who had birthday gifts stolen

HUBER HEIGHTS — Two local police officers went above and beyond their typical duties to make sure a four-year-old boy had a birthday to remember.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson spoke to the officers who used their own money to right a wrong.

“This is just one of those types of crimes that really makes you raise an eyebrow,” said Huber Heights Officer Drew Olinger.

The four-year-old’s birthday gifts were stolen at a trampoline park, and Olinger decided to go above the badge.

“Honestly it’s a great opportunity for us to actually do something to actually make a difference,” Olinger said. “I went to the local Walgreens and just found every PAW Patrol thing I could find, I was so excited,” Olinger said.

He called Officer Joe Sanchez and told him about the plan to surprise the child.

“I thought that was the greatest idea ever,” Sanchez said.

As they were walking up to the little boy’s front door Sanchez said he was thinking about one thing.

“I was only thinking about the smile that’s gonna be on his face,” he said.

That’s the exact reaction they got.

“Just seeing his smile and seeing the look in his eyes when we brought him gifts I mean, he was just ecstatic,” Sanchez said.

Both Huber Heights natives say this what policing should be about.

“These are the types of things that you know a lot of officers when I was younger growing up, they inspired me to be where I am today and there are things that we can do when they’re young that will stick with them as they get older,” Olinger said.

They created a core memory for not only the little boy and his mom, but themselves as well.

“I’ll definitely remember this. Like I said, we don’t typically do this on a regular basis and we don’t really get the chance to so finally have that opportunity to bring joy and happiness to a child I think it’s, it’s well worth it,” Sanchez said.

This is a good time to remind yourself to not keep anything valuable inside of your car and triple-check to make sure your doors are locked.

