Farmer selling pumpkins at lowest price since 2018 despite soaring inflation

CLARK COUNTY — If your Halloween budget is haunting you, one farmer is looking to help save you some money

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Mason Fletcher spoke to that farmer. Hear how he is helping families save money LIVE On News Center 7 at 5:30.

Scott Pendleton, owner of Pendelton Farms, said inflation affects nearly everyone, especially food prices.

TRENDING STORIES:

So he dug into his profits to help those struggling, selling his pumpkins at the lowest price since 2018.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



