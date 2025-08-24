Family of pregnant woman killed by Ohio police officer files wrongful death lawsuit

COLUMBUS — The family of a pregnant woman who was killed by an Ohio police officer two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of Ta’Kiya Young filed the wrongful death lawsuit last week, our news partners WBNS-10 TV reported.

The lawsuit names Blendon Township police officer Connor Grubb, as well as the Kroger location on 5991 South Sunbury Rd., and an unidentified store employee.

The lawsuit also accused the named parties of negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress in Young’s death, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Grubb is facing several charges, including murder, in the fatal shooting on Aug. 24, 2023. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

News Center 7 previously reported that Young was accused of stealing alcohol at the Kroger when Grubb and another officer approached her car.

Young lowered her window partway, and the other officer ordered her to exit her vehicle. Instead, Young, drove forward toward Grubb, who fired a single bullet through her windshield into her chest.

Bodycam footage showed an officer at the driver’s side window telling Young she was accused of shoplifting and ordering her out of the car, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Young protested, and both officers cursed at her and yelled at her to get out. Young could be heard asking them, “Are you going to shoot me?”

Young then turned the steering wheel to the right, and the car slowly rolled forward, and Grubb fired his gun.

The car then rolled until it came to a stop against the grocery store, and the officers broke the driver’s side window, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Police said they tried to save Young’s life, but she had been mortally wounded. Her unborn child was also killed as a result.

Grubb was placed on paid leave following the incident and was recently moved to unpaid leave. Grubb’s movement to unpaid leave was purely for budgetary reasons, according to the Blendon Township Board of Trustees.

The lawsuit alleges that Grubb violated the police department’s use-of-force policy, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Officers are advised to take reasonable steps to move out of the way of an approaching vehicle instead of discharging their weapons, according to the lawsuit.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

