3 people injured after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Three people were injured after a crash in Darke County on Saturday evening.

Around 6:19 p.m. on Saturday, Darke County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of State Route 49 on reports of a crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck driven by 20-year-old Dominic Davis of Arcanum was traveling north-westbound on SR-49.

Davis attempted to turn left into a private driveway and traveled into the pathway of a car driven by 89-year-old James Hodges of Trotwood.

Hodges’ car struck Davis’ pickup truck in its rear passenger side, causing the truck to spin off the roadway to the south before it came to a stop.

Hodges, Davis, and Davis’ passenger, 19-year-old Alannah Sullivan of Greenville, were all treated on the scene for possible minor injuries.

They all refused further medical services, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was issued a citation for failure to yield.

The crash remains under investigation.

