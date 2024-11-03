Family pays tribute to 64-year-old man killed in Riverside house fire

RIVERSIDE — A family is remembering a man killed in a fire earlier this week.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the family and will show how they paid tribute to Kenneth “Kenny” Young tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Riverside firefighters responded just before 5:30 a.m. to the 2500 block of Rondowa Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the 64-year-old Young as the man who died.

His daughter remembers Kenny as a man who was always seen smiling.

“My dad was a loving, fun, and free-spirited soul who truly lived every moment to the fullest,” said Nicky Young.

We will update this story.

