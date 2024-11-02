Person wins $50K on scratch-off in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A Fairborn person is off to a great start to the holiday season after winning $50,000 on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off this week.
They won playing the Lottery’s new scratch-off, Holiday Bonus Millions.
The winner purchased their ticket at Marathon Food Mart at the 1600 block of Kaufman Ave in Fairborn, according to the Ohio Lottery.
After taxes, the unidentified person will receive $36,000.
Holiday Bonus Millions is a $30 scratch-off with a top prize of $80,000 a year for 25 years.
As of Saturday, there are two top prizes left in the game, the Ohio Lottery said.
Visit this website to learn more.
