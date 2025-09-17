Family of man who died in custody files lawsuit against Montgomery Co. Jail healthcare provider

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The family of a man who died while in custody of the Montgomery County Jail has filed a lawsuit.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

As previously reported by News Center 7, Christian Black, 25, died of positional asphyxia in March.

>>RELATED: ‘Help me;’ Man makes plea in final moments at Montgomery County Jail before death

On Wednesday, a spokesperson with Wright & Schulte law firm said Black’s family filed a lawsuit against NaphCare, which is the company responsible for healthcare services at the Montgomery County Jail, and several nurses and other employees.

The lawsuit claims that the nurses at the jail during the incident mishandled the situation and ignored Black’s medical condition.

It also alleges the “medical negligence, wrongful death, breach of fiduciary duty and negligent hiring, training and supervision,” the spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled Black’s death a homicide in May.

>>RELATED: Inmate’s death ruled homicide, coroner reports; 10 jail employees placed on leave

Just one day prior, Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck placed 10 jail employees on paid leave.

Black was the suspect in a carjacking caught on video in Beavercreek.

>>RELATED: Woman attacked by man who died while in jail custody says he didn’t deserve to die

Body camera video shows Englewood police arresting him later that night.

“We’ll get him secured,” one officer said on the video.

Black was booked into the Montgomery County Jail, but died days later at Miami Valley Hospital.

As last reported by News Center 7, the Dayton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation into Black’s death.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group