Family, friends remember pilot killed in medical helicopter crash

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — Family and friends are remembering a pilot who was one of three people killed in a helicopter crash in Kentucky.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Owen County Coroner pronounced pilot Gale Alleman, flight nurse Bethany Aicken, and paramedic James Welsh dead at the site of a helicopter crash near Kentucky Highway 22 East.

The helicopter was on its way to pick up a new patient.

A preliminary report released by the FAA said the helicopter “struck guy-wire and crashed.” It also noted that there was a post-crash fire.

Mick McLaine told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati that he had known Alleman for nearly a decade.

“We call him Butch,” he said. “I was in shock, like any major thing that happens in life comes unexpected.”

Jan Klarquist, Alleman’s girlfriend, said he was a great man and she had lost the love of her life, WCPO said.

Gary Foster said Alleman’s home was in the sky.

“He loved it. That was his passion for life. His passion was to go in and help others that were in danger.”

A full NTSB report is not expected to be ready for over a year, WCPO reports.

Foster said he is waiting for answers but has learned a lesson from his friend’s death.

“Love your family. Love your friends. You never know when the next day is going to happen or when God is going to take you so enjoy life and live life.”

