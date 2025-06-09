Family of fallen deputy releases statement, thanks community for support

MORROW COUNTY — The family of Daniel Sherrer, the Morrow County deputy who was shot and killed two weeks ago, is speaking out.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

>> RELATED: Deputy shot, killed while responding to domestic call in Ohio

In a statement, Dan and Julie Sherrer thanked the Morrow County community, along with the thousands of law enforcement officers who stood by their side since their son’s death, our news partners at WBNS reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, Daniel was shot as he responded to a domestic dispute on May 26.

Brian Michael Wilson, 53, was indicted on 14 counts last week, including two counts of aggravated murder in Daniel’s death.

The Morrow County Prosecutor’s Office will seek the death penalty if Wilson is convicted.

The Sherrers’ full statement can be read below.

The family of Morrow County Deputy Daniel Weston Sherrer expresses our utmost gratitude to everyone who has reached out to us, our daughter Selby, and his fiancé Alexandria Lyon, during this difficult time. We especially want to thank the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the people of Morrow County for the overwhelming support and love shown for our son. Your response to this unfathomable tragedy has brought us comfort in the midst of our grief. We were humbled by those who lined the roadways and streets from Morrow County to Marion County as the funeral procession made its way to lay our son to rest. Hundreds of you waved flags, placed your hands over your heart or stood in prayerful silence as the procession traveled to Marion Cemetery. Thank you for loving our son, respecting the job he did and recognizing the ultimate sacrifice he made to uphold his promise to protect and serve the residents of Morrow County. We will never forget you. It would be remiss not to mention the thousands of law enforcement officers and first responders who were with us every step of the way during calling hours and Weston’s funeral. Your presence and ceremonial tributes are forever etched in our hearts. In light of our tragic loss, we besiege you to support the State Fraternal Order of Police’s Protect Ohio Police initiative launched June 5. It urges all state and federal lawmakers to hold offenders accountable following violent attacks against Ohio law enforcement. Through this initiative, the FOP will advocate for the passage of Senate Bill 167, known as the Protect and Serve Act, which will make it a crime to knowingly assault a law enforcement officer or cause serious bodily injury. Please remember that just like our Weston, law enforcement officers protect us and encounter situations daily that most people fear. Yet, they bravely persevere, sometimes making the ultimate sacrifice. Please continue to keep our families in your prayers. With grateful hearts, Dan and Julie Sherrer <i>Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.</i> Matthew 5:9

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group