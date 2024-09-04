Family believes fire that destroyed home was intentionally set; investigation ongoing

DAYTON — A woman says she woke up 10 days ago to smoke and flames engulfing her porch and had to lead four members of her family to safety out a back door. Now, her family is very suspicious of how the flames began.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to the homeowner about the fire. She says she can’t even recall how she got her family, including her one-year-old great-granddaughter out safely tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

Helen Swanson has lived in her home on W. Fairview Avenue in Dayton for more than 40 years. Less than two weeks ago, her family went to sleep with nothing on their front porch, but that’s where a fire started in the middle of the night.

“I heard my granddaughter upstairs. I guess she woke up and said, ‘Granny, do you smell something burning?’” Swanson recalled.

Swanson then spotted flames as she looked out her window. She then cracked the front door for a quick peek.

“I opened up that front door and the blaze — and I slammed the door back,” she said.

