Families concerned as ‘lifeline’ developmental disabilities services part of nearly $9M in cuts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities has announced that they are cutting $8.9 million worth of programs.

News Center 7′s John Bedell talks to a family who will be directly impacted by these cuts

In 2023, the board declared a fiscal emergency.

These cuts will impact thousands of people in Montgomery County, including preschool kids, high schoolers, adults, and seniors with developmental disabilities and their families.

Centerville resident Debbie Robertson said she gets emotional thinking about how the program cuts will impact her son.

“That mental health service became our lifeline. Not just his, but mine as well,” Robertson said.



