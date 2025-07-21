False report of grandmother shot leads to officers shooting, killing dog

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A dog was shot and killed by law enforcement after they were called to the home for a false report.

Law enforcement was called to a home in Franklin County after someone called 911 saying a grandmother was on the kitchen floor and she was “injured or shot,” and her husband had a rifle, our news partners at WBNS reported.

When officers arrived, they said they repeatedly knocked on the door and no one answered.

The officers reportedly heard a lot of noise coming from inside the house.

When they entered the home, authorities found at least seven dogs inside, including at least three German shepherds.

Authorities said the dogs were aggressive toward the officers, and two German shepherds were shot.

One of the dogs died, and the other was taken to a veterinarian.

Multiple people were found inside the home, but no injured woman was found.

Investigators don’t believe the 911 call originated, from within the house.

Investigators are looking into who made the call.

