Shooting reported near Dayton park

DAYTON — Police are investigating a reported shooting near a Dayton park.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
A shooting was reported in the area of S. Paul Laurence Dunbar Street near Bancroft Street around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Mother, her boyfriend indicted on charges stemming from death of 7-year-old Dayton boy
- Local high school band director accused of inappropriate relationship with student placed on leave
- 3-year-old taken from parent found over a month later with dyed hair
The location of the report is near Burkham Center Park.
We have a crew on the scene. They report seeing at least four Dayton Police cruisers on the scene.
We’ll update this story as we learn more.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group