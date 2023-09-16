Fall semester sees record enrollment at Wright State University

GREENE COUNTY — Wright State University has seen an increase in its total student enrollment this semester, according to a university spokesperson.

For the first time since the fall of 2015, the total number of students at WSU has increased.

Enrollment surpassed 11,000 students for the Fall semester of 2023, which saw a 2.2% increase compared to last year’s headcount, the spokesperson said.

The number of first-time students who have enrolled at the university has also increased.

1,713 first-time students have been welcomed to the university this semester, which is an 11.2% increase from last year’s enrollment.

The spokesperson said this is the second year in a row that the number of first-time students at the university has increased by more than 10%, the spokesperson said.

Dayton’s WSU campus saw a 30.5% increase in the number of enrolling first-time students, compared to the start of the Fall 2021 semester.

For reference, first-time students are considered those who have enrolled right after high school, those who have not enrolled in college right after high school, and adults who have not attended college, the spokesperson said.

The number of new graduate students at WSU has also increased by 7.4% to 842 students, compared to 784 students in 2022.

“This is a great sign not just for Wright State but also for the economic development of the region, with 92% of the first-time cohort represented from the state of Ohio and, most importantly, the Dayton region,” WSU President Sue Edwards said.

The university has also seen an overall increase in the number of Pell Grant-eligible students who enrolled as first-time students this fall, with 40.6% of the first-time cohort meeting federal Pell eligibility requirements, the spokesperson said.

“As a public institution, Wright State is committed to ensuring every student, regardless of socioeconomic background, has access to a high-quality, affordable education,” said WSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Susan Schaurer said.

