Motorcyclists gather to honor POW-MIA Remembrance Day

DAYTON — Motorcycle riders from across the Midwest gathered in Dayton Saturday to commemorate POW-MIA Remembrance Day, according to a commissioner from the Military and Veterans Commission.

>>1 person injured in Springfield stabbing

Riders from Cleveland, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee joined local riders.

They met Saturday at 10 a.m., at the Dayton VA Medical Center to stage their motorcycles in the parking lot, the commissioner said.

2 hours later, they started an escorted ride to the Vietnam Veteran Memorial Park, the commissioner said.

A memorial program and tree dedication started when all the riders arrived.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 POW-MIA Remembrance Day Motorcycle riders gather to honor POW-MIA Remembrance Day (WHIO)

©2023 Cox Media Group