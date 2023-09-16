1 person injured in Springfield stabbing

SPRINGFIELD — One person is in the hospital after a stabbing in Springfield Saturday morning.

The stabbing was reported in the 2100 block of E. Main Street shortly before 10 a.m.

A male was stabbed and taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was then flown to Miami Valley Hospital, Springfield police dispatch confirmed.

It’s currently unknown if anyone was taken into custody at the scene.

News Center 7 has reached out to police for more information about what led up to the stabbing, as well as the victim’s current condition.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

