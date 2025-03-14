‘Fake’ dog trainer who scammed hundreds of customers, mistreated animals avoids prison

The pets were returned to their owners untrained and covered in feces with obvious signs of neglect and maltreatment. — A local dog trainer who stole thousands of dollars from customers and mistreated dogs.

Jason Thomas Jones was sentenced to probation after being convicted of 181 counts of charges including theft, cruelty to companion animals, failure to file state income tax, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Jones was also ordered to pay over $341,300 in restitution.

News Center 7 previously reported that Jones owned and operated Dayton Dog Trainer LLC, which claimed to provide obedience training for dogs and training for support animals.

Victims were charged thousands of dollars for initial training sessions and follow-up training.

The pets were returned to their owners untrained and covered in feces with obvious signs of neglect and maltreatment, according to prosecutors.

An investigation by the Miamisburg Police Department found that 65 victims collectively lost over $200,000.

Prosecutors said in June these additional counts bring the total number of victims to 133, who have collectively lost nearly $370,000.

Tabatha Taverna of Dayton, and Jennifer Long of Huber Heights, were also indicted in this investigation and have pleaded guilty.

Both Taverna and Long’s sentencing are set for March 21.

