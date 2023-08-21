Fairborn middle school to be let out early this week due to expected excessive heat

FAIRBORN — The forecast for excessive heat this week has prompted an area school district to adjust its class schedule to end the day earlier than normal.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fairborn middle school to let out early next week because of expected excessive heat

Baker Middle School in Fairborn will have early dismissal each day this week, Gene Lolli, Fairborn Superintendent, said.

News Center 7 previously reported the school made the initial announcement last week.

Hot temperatures are expected this week with highs in the upper 80s today and reaching the mid-90s throughout the week, according to Storm Center 7.

>>Sunny, hot Monday; Air Quality Alert for parts of region through tonight

Students will be let out at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.

They will be released at 1 p.m. the rest of the week.

The decision came as excessive heat is expected this week and Baker Middle does not have air conditioning, Lolli said.

All other Fairborn Schools will release at their regularly scheduled times.

©2023 Cox Media Group