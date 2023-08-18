Fairborn middle school schedules early releases next week due to expected excessive heat

FAIRBORN — The forecasted heat for next week has led an area school to adjust their class schedule.

Baker Middle School in Fairborn will have early releases each day next week, according to Superintendent Gene Lolli.

On Monday, Aug. 21, students will be let out at 12:30 p.m. The rest of the week, Aug. 22-25, they will be release at 1 p.m.

The decision came as excessive heat is expected next week and the school does not have air conditioning.

All other schools in Fairborn’s district will release at their regularly scheduled times.

