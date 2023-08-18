Ohio Task Force 1 members, K-9s arrive in Maui in wake of deadly wildfires

MAUI — Some members of Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) have arrived in Maui to help in the aftermath of the deadly wildfires.

Three members and their K-9 partners arrived on the island of Maui just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, an Ohio Task Force 1 spokesperson said.

The three human and dog teams flew from Dayton to Chicago and then to San Francisco.

They said the 4.5-hour flight from Chicago to San Francisco was challenging as the flight was full of the CSSs holding their canines on their laps.

As the flight landed, the crew requested passengers remain seated and allow the K9 teams to exit first. Every passenger stay in their seats and many applauded as the teams exited the plane, the spokesperson said.

The team had a nearly empty plan and room to stretch out on their flight to Maui.

The activated OFT-1 Canine Search Specialists (CSS) are:

Heather Ferguson and Human Remains Detection (HRD) canine from Marengo

CSS Nick Fathergill and HRD Labrador Sunny, Nick is with the Beavercreek Fire Department.

CSS Kim Veldheer and HRD Major, Kim is from Rivne’s Junction, Michigan and Major is also a Labrador.

CSS Ferguson and Melvin were assigned to Nevada Task Force 1 along with CSS Ferguson and Melvin.

CSS Fathergill and Sunny are working with California Task Force 6.

News Center 7 previously reported the dogs and handlers are in Hawaii where over 100 people have died because of the wildfires, making it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

They are searching for those who did not make it to safety.

