Part of Ohio Task Force 1 deployed to wildfires in Maui

VANDALIA — Ohio Task Force 1 has confirmed they are sending part of its team to Maui Wednesday.

This comes as Hawaii’s governor said in a press conference he fears the death toll will keep growing.

Currently, 99 people have died due to the fires.

>> ‘Frightening, life-altering;’ Local man recounts escaping deadly Maui wildfires

The task force will be sending three of their human remains detection canines and three handlers to Maui.

Crews have only searched a quarter of the burn area and there are thousands still unaccounted for.

They will be joining Washington Task Force 1, and Nevada Task Force 1, among other task forces.

Ohio Task Force 1 will be leaving for Maui Wednesday around 12 p.m.





