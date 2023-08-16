Part of OH-TF1 leaving earlier than expected to respond to Maui wildfires

VANDALIA — Some members of Ohio Task Force 1 (OH-TF1) will be heading to Maui this morning to help in the aftermath of the deadly wildfires.

OH-TF1 announced Tuesday that they would be sending three human remains detection dogs and their handlers to Hawaii. While they were originally scheduled to leave around noon, they announced overnight that their departure times have been moved up to Wednesday morning.

They will be joining the Washington and Nevada Task Force 1 teams, along with many already deployed detection dogs from other task forces in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Urban Search and Rescue.

Frank Taylor, a member of the Nevada Task Force 1, is already in Maui. He touched on what it’s like to respond to these kinds of disasters.

“Sometimes you have to compartmentalize stuff. It doesn’t go away, but you just have to work through it,” Taylor said. “But if we don’t do our job, the families can’t get any closure on this particular one, so we just push through.”

At least 106 people have died as a result of the wildfires, making it the deadliest wildfire in the United States in more than a century.

Prior to Maui, OH-TF1 responded to disasters like the 9/11 terror attacks and the 2021 Surfside condo collapse in Florida.

