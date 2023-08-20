Storm Center 7

Hot, muggy this week, starting today; Air Quality Alert for parts of region through tonight

An Air Quality Alert is currently in effect for Butler, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties until midnight tonight.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Heat building Sunday into next week
  • Air Quality Alert Sunday
  • Heat indices over 100 degrees midweek

7 day forecast Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

DETAILED FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Summer steam returns and some parts of the region are under an Air Quality Alert, according to Storm Center 7 Weather Specialist Nick Dunn.

Hiking forecast for today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Backyard forecast for today Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

Hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s.

Temperature trend for next 10 days Photo from: Nick Dunn/Staff

MONDAY: Sunny skies and hot temperatures with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index in the mid-90s.

TUESDAY: Staying hot with sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 80s

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Feeling like 95-100 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot again with highs in the mid-90s. Humidity may push the heat index to or over 100 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot with highs in the low 90s. Feeling like the middle 90s. A stray shower may cool some lucky folks off during the afternoon

SATURDAY: Some relief from the heat, but still warm with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 80s.


