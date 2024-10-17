Facebook Marketplace meetup helps investigators get Ohio man’s stolen iPad back

DOYLESTOWN — Authorities in northern Ohio conducted a “buy-bust” operation to recover a man’s stolen iPad.

An Orrville man reported setting up a meeting in August to sell someone an iPad, WOIO in Cleveland reported. Instead, two males took it from him.

Authorities found the stolen device listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Together, Doylestown and Norton police officers, Medway Drug Enforcement Agency officers and the Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers set up “buy-bust” in the city of Norton.

Police confirmed to WOIO that a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were taken into custody during the bust.

The 18-year-old was interviewed and released. Investigators confirmed that charges were pending against the 17-year-old.

A second suspect in the original theft has not been identified at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

