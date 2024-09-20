Extra police presence expected today at 2 area middle schools targeted in social media threat

RIVERSIDE — There will be an extra police presence at two middle schools in the Mad River Local School District following a social media threat.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that Spinning Hills Middle School and Mad River Middle School were targeted in a bomb threat made on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Last night, the Riverside Police Department, along with bomb detection dogs, thoroughly searched both buildings. Nothing suspicious was found, and there is no evidence to suggest the threat was credible,” Mad River Local Schools Superintendent Chad Wyen said in an email sent to parents this morning.

In the email, Wyen said there will be extra police presence at both schools today as a precaution.

“The police are continuing their investigation, and we remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all students and staff,” Wyen said in the email.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



