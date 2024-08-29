Extra police, fire at Butler High School for training Thursday

BUTLER — If you live near Butler High School, you may see extra police and medics on Thursday.
Staff will participate in districtwide safety training sessions from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m., Vandalia-Butler City Schools wrote on social media.
Training was held at Smith Intermediate School on Wednesday.
Vandalia and Butler Township officers and firefighters will assist in the drills.
The district says people should not be alarmed if they see police and fire presence at Butler High School.
It is to help for training purposes.
