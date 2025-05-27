Exhibit showcasing Dayton history open to public for limited time

DAYTON — A free exhibit showcasing Dayton, history is on display for a limited time to the public.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The “Dayton Around the World Exhibit” features a collection of historical documents, photos, and geologic specimens found in the Dayton area, according to the city.

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 previously reported that the exhibit was put on display for the NATO Parliamentary Assembly to “celebrate Dayton’s legacy from our pioneering role in aviation and innovation to our proud role in advancing peace through the Dayton Peace Accords,” according to Congressman Mike Turner.

Anyone can check out the collection at the Old Courthouse on Courthouse Square, May 27-29, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group