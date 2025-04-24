Dayton history exhibit on display for NATO Assembly

DAYTON — The NATO Parliamentary Assembly will feature a Dayton history showcase. It was announced Thursday by Congressman Mike Turner.

Part of the plan for the NATO conference is to let international visitors know how important Dayton is to world history.

A lot of downtown will be restricted while NATO is in town, beginning May 19. But NATO members will be invited and encouraged to go to the courthouse square, which will be transformed into a Dayton Around the World Exhibition.

“[It] will celebrate Dayton’s legacy from our pioneering role in aviation and innovation to our proud role in advancing peace through the Dayton Peace Accords,” Turner said.

The exhibit will be put together by representatives from the Dayton Museum of Natural History.

“We want these folks from all over the world to recognize that, too,” President and CEO of Dayton History Brady Kress said. “Things that they use everyday will be showcased in this exhibit.”

The courthouse is within the NATO village restricted area, which means only those with approved passes will be able to see the exhibit.

There are plans in the works to allow the Dayton community to see the exhibit as well.

“We are the home of the cash register, home of the pop-top can, the Wright brothers and modern aviation,” Kress said.

The exhibit will also include items from the libraries of Harry Truman and Bill Clinton.

The Dayton community will be able to attend the exhibit for free the Tuesday and Wednesday after the NATO Assembly is over.

