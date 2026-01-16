Ex-husband formally charged with deaths of Ohio dentist, wife

COLUMBUS — The ex-husband accused of killing an Ohio dentist and his wife last month has been formally charged.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Michael McKee has been indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on four counts of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated burglary, our news partners at WBNS reported on Friday.

He was previously charged with two counts of premeditated aggravated murder.

If convicted, McKee faces a minimum of life in prison. WBNS reported he would be eligible for parole after 32 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

He’s accused of killing his ex-wife, 39-year-old Monique Tepe, and her husband, Spencer, 37.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the couple was found dead in their Weinland Park home on Dec. 30.

Officers found the couple during a wellness check after Spencer Tepe’s coworker reported that the dentist had not appeared for work at a dental practice in Athens.

“Records say police were able to identify McKee through neighborhood video surveillance,” WBNS reports. “He was reportedly tracked to a vehicle that arrived just before the shootings and left shortly after.”

The vehicle was located in Illinois.

Officers also found evidence that McKee had ownership of the car, WBNS said.

He was arrested on Jan. 10.

McKee had his first court appearance in Illinois on Monday and waived his extradition hearing, clearing the way for him to be brought back to Ohio to be arraigned on the charges.

Documents obtained by WBNS state that his extradition “will not be feasible” by Jan. 19 and will happen later than expected.

His public defender indicated that he plans to plead not guilty.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group