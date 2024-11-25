‘Elon Musk’ impersonator scams elderly woman out of at least $250K, police say

BRADENTON, Fla. — Police said a Flordia man pretended to be South African-born billionaire Elon Musk to defraud an elderly woman out of thousands.
In 2023 the 74-year-old woman befriended “Elon Musk” on Facebook. Over several months she was encouraged to invest in Musk’s business, according to Bradenton Police Department in Florida.
Police said the victim was promised a $55 million return.
Financial records indicate the victim transferred $250,000 to bank accounts owned by Jeffrey Moynihan, Jr., 56, and his business.
The woman’s husband told police she gave “Elon Musk” approximately $600,000.
Police arrested Moynihan at his home.
