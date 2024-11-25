More changes coming to busy highway in Greene County

XENIA — Construction crews are in the process of making changes to traffic patterns on a busy highway in Greene County.

Drivers can expect some changes along the Valley Trebein Interchange on US 35 that may extend into holiday travel as Thanksgiving approaches.

When drivers come into Xenia on US 35, construction workers will be in the left lane, causing closures that leave just one lane for travel.

These updates are another phase of the Ohio Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) construction changes on the highway.

News Center 7 previously reported that ODOT crews were working on US 35 in the opposite direction earlier this year.

Drivers who use US 35 told News Center 7 that they are not happy about the consistent construction along the road.

“I mean, if it’s for like a good reason, like if they’re like doing construction to like better the flow of traffic or whatever,” John Pelfrey said. “But nowadays it just seems like there’s just like a whole bunch of, like, construction everywhere and like, everywhere there’s construction.”

Crews are expected to continue construction on this road for the rest of 2024. A completion date has not been set.

