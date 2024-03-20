Election 2024: Bernie Moreno wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Ohio primary election

Ohioans decided Tuesday which Republican will take on Democratic incumbent Senator Sherrod Brown in November.

Businessman Bernie Moreno won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in the Ohio primary election, the Associated Press declared.

The three nominees were State Senator Matt Dolan, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Moreno.

Moreno will face Brown in November as he seeks a fourth term in office.

