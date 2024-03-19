Local

Election 2024: Biden wins Ohio Democratic presidential primary for president

By WHIO Staff

Biden President Joe Biden speaks about jobs at the Pieper-Hillside Boys & Girls Club, Wednesday, March 13, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

By WHIO Staff

President Joe Biden won Ohio’s Democratic primary on Tuesday, the Associated Press declared.

Biden and former President Donald Trump both exceeded the number of delegates needed to secure their respective nominations, News Center 7 previously reported.

>> ‘It’s our duty;’ Tornado cleanup didn’t stop Clark County couple from hitting polls

There were three candidates on the Democratic ballot: Biden, Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota and Marianne Williamson, an author and activist.

There are nine candidates on the Republican ballot, including Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. All but Trump have left the race.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
Win $1,000,000 With WHIO's Battle Of The Brackets Challenge

Eclipse Watch 2024

Most Read