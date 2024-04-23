Early morning Dayton fires believed to be “potentially related”

DAYTON — Dayton fire crews responded to two early morning fires on Tuesday that are believed to be “incendiary” and “potentially related,” according to Dayton Fire Department Assitant Chief Brad French.

The fires happened around the same time, within two blocks of each other.

At approximately 4:04 a.m., Dayton Fire Department crews were dispatched to the area of E. Fourth St. and S. Hedges St. on reports of a garage fire, French said.

Upon arrival, crews found flames coming from a large garage in the 3000 block of E. Fourth St.

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and completed searches. Crews were on scene for approximately two hours, French said.

At approximately 4:35 a.m., additional fire crews were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Sperling Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from a 2-story house, French said.

Crews worked to put the fire out and completed searches. They were on scene for approximately three hours.

No injuries were reported in either fire.

The department’s Fire Investigations Unit determined the incidents were possibly related.

The investigation into both incidents is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact (937) 333-TIPS or (937) 222-STOP.

