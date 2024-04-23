Firefighters respond to garage fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a garage fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 4:04 a.m. to the intersection of East 4th Street and Hedges Street on initial reports of a garage fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that firefighters are at the scene.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that fire was coming from the second floor of a two-story garage.

AES Ohio has been requested to the scene.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

