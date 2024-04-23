‘Do the right thing;’ Beavercreek officials cast votes for proposed gas station development

BEAVERCREEK — Dozens of Beavercreek community members and leaders spent hours talking about the proposed development of a major gas station Monday night.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, the city council voted against the development of a nearly 17-acre RaceTrac gas station.

The meeting follows the planning commission’s rezoning approval for the gas station to be built on U.S. 35 and Factory Road.

During the meeting, there wasn’t an empty seat as many community members had strong feelings about this project.

Residents pleaded with city officials not to let RaceTrac build on the land.

“Here’s our message to the council. Just vote no, just vote no, just vote no,” one resident said.

Community members in attendance waited more than an hour to share their opinions.

“We’re not going anywhere and we’re not going to stop,” one resident said.

At least a dozen Beavercreek residents said they were worried about things like road construction, traffic, and safety concerns.

“Do the right thing or we will remember it the next time we vote,” another resident said.

RaceTrac representatives shared details of the company’s plan, and they kept reminding the crowd that the station would not be a truck stop.

“It’s not a truck stop. (It’s) servicing an existing vehicular movement that is occurring now,” a representative said.

But residents didn’t care. They knew they did not want a gas station this size in their community.

The city council asked RaceTrac representatives questions before voting but ultimately decided against the proposed development.





