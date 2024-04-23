Firefighters deal with heavy flames as they battle Dayton house fire

DAYTON — Several firefighters have responded to a house fire in Dayton early Tuesday morning.

>>Firefighters respond to garage fire in Dayton

Dayton firefighters and police officers were dispatched at 4:35 a.m. to the 100 block of S. Sperling Avenue on initial reports of a house fire.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7 that firefighters were on the scene, but no other information was available.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that heavy fire was showing from the back of the house as firefighters arrived on the scene.

This is the second fire that Dayton firefighters responded to Tuesday morning.

News Center 7 previously reported that firefighters responded to a garage fire near E. 4th Street and Hedges Street at 4:04 a.m.

We will continue to provide updates on this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group