Rain moving through this evening; Chance for storms with heavy rain, lightning this weekend

DAYTON — It’s a gloomy next couple next days for the Miami Valley with the chance for storms this weekend.

Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking this system and will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5, 5:30, and 6:00.

>> Chances for showers, storms, next few days; Warm this weekend

There will be showers and a few storms Friday evening, tapering off late.

Your weekend plans may be impacted by popup storms this weekend with heavy rainfall and lightning threats.

News Center 7 will continue to update this story.

Rain chances

©2024 Cox Media Group