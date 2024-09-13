Drought conditions forcing businesses, homeowners to adjust water use

MIAMI VALLEY — People are having to adapt as the Miami Valley faces a worsening drought.

We show how these dry conditions have forced businesses and homeowners to make changes this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

Everywhere you look, there is dry, brown grass throughout the area.

But at garden centers, their livelihoods depend on keeping beautiful green plants.

One garden center has had to water their plants more than usual. They try to hit each plant every other day.

While they have lost very few plants, they know using that water comes at a price.

“We’re going to have a hefty summer bill, and typically the fall is much more reduced,” said Rick Kossoudi, North Dayton Garden Center.

News Center 7 will update this story.

