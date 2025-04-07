STAY INFORMED: Over 20 schools delayed due to morning fog

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 20 schools are delayed this morning due to fog.

Anna Local, Fort Loramie Schools, Russia Local Schools, and Sidney City Schools are on two-hour delays in Shelby County.

Fort Loramie said on social media it was due to fog.

Ansonia Local Schools and Mississinawa Valley Local Schools are also on two-hour delays in Darke County.

Celina City Schools, Coldwater Exempted Village Schools, Fort Recovery Schools, and Marion Local Schools are on two-hour delays in Mercer County.

We will update this story.

