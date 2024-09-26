Drivers forced to adjust after busy bridge closed due to repairs

TROTWOOD — Drivers must take a different route as a Montgomery County bridge will be closed for at least a month.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the East Main Street bridge in Trotwood closed Tuesday for repairs.

The closure is so crews can repave the surface and work on the bridge’s structure.

Some drivers are frustrated but know the work is needed.

“I got to go all the way around but at the same time, the bridge does need to get fixed,” said Gregory Clayborn.

