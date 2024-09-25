Construction on busy bridge to impact drivers for more than a month

TROTWOOD — Construction on a Montgomery County bridge will affect drivers for more than a month.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the East Main Street bridge in Trotwood closed on Tuesday for repairs.

“The closure is 45 days. So, there may be some small work that can be done outside of traffic,” Montgomery County Engineer Andrew Shahan said.

The 45-day closure isn’t the timeline for all of the repairs, instead how long the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic.

Pedestrians are allowed to cross safely during construction.

“We’re leaving it open for pedestrians for now. Some of the activities the contractors are doing make the bridge not very safe to be on the bridge while doing that. When it’s available safely, we’re allowing pedestrians,” Shahan said.

The repairs will focus on the bridge’s surface and structure.

News Center 7 spoke to some local businesses near the bridge and most say even though the construction is inconvenient, the bridge needs repairs.

“It’s kinda hard for me going back and forth, trying to help people in the community with their cooling and plumbing,” Gregory Clayborn said.

The recommended detour around the bridge only adds a few minutes to his commute.

“Now, I gotta go all the way around but at the same time, the bridge does need to get fixed and it’ll make the place a little bit better,” Clayborn said.

The county engineer said there are other construction projects along East Main Street, but they are not connected to the bridge.

