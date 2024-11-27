Driver swipes parked car, crashes into local Dollar General

XENIA — A car drove into a Dollar General in Xenia Wednesday afternoon.

The Dollar General, located at 21 Paceline Circle, did sustain some damage in the crash.

According to police, the driver attempted to pull into a parking space in front of the store, but they ended up side-swiping another car and driving into the building.

The crash broke a water pipe in the building, which had to be shut off to prevent more water from spilling into the building.

No one was injured in the crash, police say.

