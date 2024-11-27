Smoke visible from interstate after fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A fire at a Dayton business sent plumes of smoke into the air Wednesday afternoon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton fire crews were called to 850 North Main Street for reports of a fire around 2:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Large clouds of smoke are visible on ODOT traffic cameras at I-75 and State Route 4.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



