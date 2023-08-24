Driver of minivan that caused deadly Clark County school bus crash is jailed, charged

GERMAN TWP., Clark County — The driver of the minivan in the collision with a Clark County school bus that ended in the death of one child passenger and injuries to nearly two dozen other children on the bus is in the county jail on a felony charge.

Hermanio Joseph, 35, who is listed as having a Springfield address, is being detained on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, according to the criminal complaint filed in Clark County Municipal Court, county Prosecutor Dan Driscoll and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers identified Joseph as the driver of the Honda Odyssey that crossed left of center on state Route 41 (Troy Road), near Lawrenceville Road about 8:16 a.m. Tuesday, and into the path of a Northwestern Local School District bus. The bus, driven by 68-year-old Alfred Collier, also of Springfield, traveled off the right side of the roadway, down an embankment and overturned.

One of the child bus passengers was killed in the crash. As many as 26 other children on the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to area hospitals. One of them suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to Children’s Hospital in Dayton. Collier suffered minor injuries but was not taken to a hospital.

Joseph and his passenger, Roberto Mompremier, 37, also of Springfield, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center, the patrol said.

Joseph was identified by his Ohio Identification Card and at the crash also produced a license from Mexico that was determined to not be valid because of his immigration status, according to the criminal complaint filed in Municipal Court records News Center 7 obtained.

If convicted as charged, Joseph could receive a sentence of 6 to 12 months in jail and/or a $5,000 fine, according to the criminal complaint.

The state patrol’s investigation of the crash continues.

