Community members repair bathrooms, concession stand vandalized at local park

BEAVERCREEK — Community members stepped forward to help after someone vandalized a local park last month.

News Center 7 previously reported that in April staff at Rotary Park discovered extensive damage to the bathroom and concession stand.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Thousands of dollars’ worth of damages reported after vandalism at Beavercreek park

After hearing about the vandalism, two community members purchased supplies and donated their time to help repair the bathrooms, according to the City of Beavercreek on social media.

The city also said together, they installed three new toilets and sinks and will be installing new mirrors soon.

The Beavercreek Youth Softball Association also covered the cost to repair the damaged concession stand, according to the city.

Police have not said if they know who vandalized the park or have made any arrests.

















