Clark Co. deadly school bus crash: Here’s how you can help the families impacted

CLARK COUNTY — If you’ve been wondering how you can help the families impacted by the deadly bus crash in Clark County on Tuesday, Northwestern Local Schools is accepting donations.

Those who want to donate to the school in any way can contact the school’s treasurer, Jenna Ashbaugh.

>> Driver of minivan that caused deadly Clark County school bus crash is jailed, charged

The school district said Ashbaugh will make sure food, supplies, gift cards, or anything else donated goes to the right people on the right day.

Warrior Family, Thank you so much for your support! I encourage you keep loving on each other, it is doing so much good.... Posted by Northwestern Local Schools on Thursday, August 24, 2023

You can contact Ashbaugh by emailing ashbaughj@nwlschools.org.

Woodland Golf Club said in a social media post it is also accepting donations for the family that lost their child in the crash. Donations will be used to assist in funeral expenses.

Donations can be brought to Woodland Golf Course at 4900 Swisher Road in Cable.





